Zachary Quinto was “very impressed” by Kim Kardashian on the set of ‘American Horror Story’. The 42-year-old beauty has been handed a role on the horror series, and Zachary is confident that she’ll do a great job.

Earlier this year, Kim revealed that she was taking acting lessons ahead of her appearance on the show.

The Star Trek actor opened up on meeting Kim Kardashian, told People: “I did a cameo on this season of ‘American Horror Story’ and I got to meet her. She was so lovely and warm and, really, I don’t think she needs my advice.”

Zachary revealed that he’s now excited to see Kim on the show. He said: “She seemed really in her element, and I was really impressed by her spirit and her openness. I really look forward to seeing this season because I think she’s gonna do a wonderful job.”

The brunette beauty explained that she’d been busily preparing for her role. Asked if she was taking acting lessons, Kim Kardashian told Variety: “I am, of course. It’s a challenge. I like to challenge myself.” Kim has enjoyed success in various spheres over the years, and the reality star revealed that she’s keen to test her acting skills.

She said: “It’s really fun to step outside of your comfort zone and try something new and grow. I’m so excited for the experience.” Prior to that, Kim Kardashian claimed that she doesn’t care what people think of her.

Discussing her talents and the keys to her success, Kim told Interview Magazine: “I’m like, ‘Well, we have a TV show.’ But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that.

“But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, ‘Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?’ And I’m like, ‘Didn’t know I needed one.'”

