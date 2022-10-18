Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is running too late. The film was supposed to go on floors months ago but it got delayed due to multiple unavoidable reasons. Reportedly, several changes were made to the script and things weren’t falling into the right place. Finally, the sequel is about to start soon and the latest we hear is about an action sequence which is said to be inspired by Jr NTR’s sequence in RRR. Keep reading to know more.

After the humongous success of part 1 and the overall golden run of pan-Indian films with South origin, expectations are sky-high for the sequel. As sequels like Bahubali 2 and KGF Chapter 2 shattered all pre-existing records due to their hype, hopes are high for the Sukumar directorial to set new benchmarks at the box office. And to assure viewers’ satisfaction, the makers are leaving no stone unturned.

The latest update coming in from Pushpa 2’s camp is about a fight sequence. As per the report on Tracktollywood.com, a face-off is being designed between a tiger and Allu Arjun. It will be shot in Bangkok forests and the team is trying their best to find a suitable location. The sequence will be reportedly made with CG’s help, but the makers are planning to make it as realistic as possible.

Interestingly, RRR had a fight sequence in the forest between Jr NTR and a tiger, which received thunderous applause from people. We wonder if it inspired the makers of Pushpa 2.

Helmed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2 will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil reprising their roles. It is reportedly scheduled to release during the Summer of 2023.

