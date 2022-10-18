Pushpa 2: Makers Shares First Glimpse From The Sets Of Allu Arjun's Much-Awaited Sequel

The makers of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 on Monday treated fans by sharing a sneak-peek from the film’s set.

Taking to their social media, the makers of the film shared a picture from its sets, capturing the behind-the-camera still in which the team can be seen at work.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With the image, the makers hinted at the progress of Pushpa 2 which is going on in full flow. They captioned the images: “Works of #PushpaTheRule in full flow (black heart emoji)

Star @alluarjun, director @aryasukku, celebrity photographer @avigowariker, poster designer @tuneyjohn and the entire team is putting all their efforts to deliver the best @iamRashmika @ThisIsDSP @SukumarWritings @MythriOfficial.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mythri Movie Makers (@mythriofficial)

Moreover, talking about the progress of Pushpa: The Rule, the makers have started the filming of the movie on an auspicious note with a pooja ceremony in the presence of the team.

Must Read: NBK107: Nandamuri Balakrishna’s Team Rubbishes Fan Titles, Reveal Title Release Date

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram