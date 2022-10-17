Varisu is one of the highly anticipated releases of the next year from Kollywood. After the dismal performance of Beast at the box office, Thalapathy Vijay fans are looking for a perfect comeback from their star. As initially announced, the film is scheduled to release during Sankranthi 2023. However, things are turning out to be messy now due to clashes. Keep reading to know more.

For the unversed, Vijay’s next is with Vamshi Paidipally, whose film ‘Maharshi’ starring Mahesh Babu won a National award in the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category. Expectedly, fans are pinning high hopes from Vijay’s next-to-be complete mass entertainer with some really good content.

As announced earlier, Varisu is slated to release during the Sankranthi period next year. Initially, at least in the Tollywood market, the film was arriving in a solo release. However, now, even Ajith Kumar is coming on the festive season with his highly-awaited Thunivu. Apart from Tamil, the Thalapathy Vijay starrer was planned for a big release in the Telugu language too. But there, things are looking scary.

During Sankranthi, not one or two but three big stars of the Telugu industry are coming with their films. Prabhas will see his Adipurush releasing, while Chiranjeevi’s next is also arriving during the same period. Now, even Balakrishna’s next is said to be looking for a release date during Sankranthi. This situation has left producer-distributor Dil Raju in worry, reports Tracktollywood.com.

It is learnt that Dil Raju, who is backing Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu, is highly disappointed due to the 5-way clash situation as he was planning a grand release of Vijay’s next in the Telugu market. Let’s see if the film sees a postponement or sticks to the original release plan.

