Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has launched the hilarious theatrical trailer of Tamil star Sivakarthikeyan’s first Tamil-Telugu bilingual film, titled ‘Prince’.

The trailer gives away the fact that the film’s plot is centred around the love story of an Indian guy and an English girl and the problems that arise because of it.

Both Sivakarthikeyan and Maria Ryaboshapka are colleagues in a school. Although Sivakarthikeyan’s father (played by Sathyaraj), who is a social reformer, gives his nod, there are other obstacles to the love story.

Anudeep KV has opted for a different kind of rom-com and narrated it in his style.

Almost every scene in the trailer is hilarious. Sivakarthikeyan shines in the character with his comedy timing and Sathyaraj too provides comic relief.

Directed by Anudeep KV of ‘Jathi Ratnalu’ fame, the film is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on October 21 as the makers expect to cash in on the long weekend with Diwali on October 25.

Cinematographer Manoj Paramahamsa’s visuals and music director S Thaman’s music look promising. The production design looks high in standard. While Praveen KL is the editor, Arun Viswa is the co-producer of the film.

Suniel Narang, along with Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and Suresh Babu, is producing the Sivakarthikeyan starrer movie under the banners of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP, Suresh Productions and Shanthi Talkies. Sonali Narang presents the movie.

