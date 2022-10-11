The United Arab Emirates has granted well known actress, producer and politician Khushbu Sundar its prestigious Golden Visa. And taking to social media, she shared her happiness about it.

Taking to social media, Khushbu said: “And here I come with my Golden gift from the UAE government. Sorry for picking it up after a long time. Humbled and thank you.”

Khushbu Sundar’s post further read, “And a big thanks to ECH and Iqbal Macroni for initiating and making this happen. Thanks to everyone at ECH, Dubai #GoldenGirl”

Khushbu Sundar is not the only one to have been granted the Golden Visa. Prior to her, several actors including Kamal Haasan, Nasser, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas, Parthiepan, Amala Paul and Shah Rukh Khan have received it. Upon receiving his golden visa earlier this year, Kamal said, “I’m honored to receive the Golden Visa from the United Arab Emirates. Thank you Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director General GDRFA for tour in the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs offices in Dubai. Thanks to the Dubai Film and TV Commission for supporting the talents and creative people.”

The UAE Golden Visa is a long-term residence visa system, extending from five to 10 years. The visa is automatically renewed. It is granted to achievers from various fields, professionals, investors and those with promising abilities.

