SS Rajamouli’s directorial RRR starring Ram Charan, Jr NTR and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles is still receiving a lot of appreciation and love from the audience across the globe. There were speculations that the Oscars was going for a run at the Oscars this year, but it seems like that dream won’t be fulfilled.

However, recently we stumbled upon a video where foreign viewers are enjoying RRR at a cinema hall in the US and hooting and cheering like anything! Scroll below to watch the video!

Advertisement

Advertisement

A while back, one of the Twitter users took to their social media handle and shared a video wherein a cinema hall full of foreigners can be seen hooting, clapping, and cheering for the epic scenes of the RRR world created by SS Rajamouli. Within a few seconds, the cinema hall turned into a stadium where people were giving standing ovations and hooting for the movie. Sharing it, the Twitter user wrote, “The best narrative ever followed to reveal the title of a film and it’s central theme. Emotional connect to a film is the same no matter what the location is. #RRRMovie.”

The best narrative ever followed to reveal the title of a film and it’s central theme. Emotional connect to a film is the same no matter what the location is. #RRRMovie 💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/qAlEdKHGxN — …. (@ynakg2) October 1, 2022

Well, it only can be done by SS Rajamouli. And while people are going crazy and commenting, “This is amazing”, “holy shit this is insane” and “Telugu cinema getting its deserved applause !” there were other Twitter users who showed their disappointment on the Indian Government for not sending the film to the Oscars. One of the Tweets can be read as, “Indian government did big blunder by not sending RRR straight to Oscar this year..”

Indian government did big blunder by not sending RRR straight to Oscar this year.. https://t.co/N4kXb6Hh9j — Prateek Shukla (@prateekshukl) October 8, 2022

What are your thoughts about the same? Let us know in the comments!

For more news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kantara Hindi Trailer Out! Its Huge Regional Success Opens The Path For A Pan-India Release

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram