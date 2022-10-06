SS Rajamouli’s RRR – starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead, has been making a lot of noise ever since it hit theatres in India in March. Not just were its box office numbers impressive, but it also received immense love and praise from critics and fans in the country and abroad. Owing to the same, it became the most talked about film for Oscars 2023 – however, it was snubbed as India’s official entry to the Academy in favour of Gujarati film Chhello Show (Last Film Show).

But the makers of the epic period drama are leaving no stone unturned to take it to the Oscars. Yes, the makers have begun the film’s journey for the Oscars. They have begun pushing the film by joining the ‘For your consideration’ (FYC) campaign and sent out 14 nominations to the Academy Awards in various categories. Read on to know more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

RRR has been submitted for consideration for Oscars 2023 in the categories of Best Motion Picture, Best Director – SS Rajamouli, Best Actor – Jr NTR and Ram Charan, Best Supporting Actor – Ajay Devgn, and Best Supporting Actress – Alia Bhatt. Not just acting and direction, the makers have also submitted the film’s Naatu Naatu for Best Original Song and MM Keeravani’s name has been sent for consideration for Best Original Score.

Apart from the above-mentioned categories, the makers of SS Rajamouli’s RRR have also submitted FYCs for the film in Best Original Screenplay, Best Cinematography, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design, Best Sound, Best Film Editing and Best Makeup & Hairstyling.

Sharing these details on Twitter, LA Times’ Jen Yamato wrote, “It’s official: #RRRMovie’s FYC awards/Oscars campaign is going for Best Picture, @ssrajamouli for Best Director, Actor (both Jr NTR & Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX and more categories #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs” A verified Twitter user Courtney Howard tweeted, “#RRRmovie’s RRRoad to the OscaRRRs being paved as we speak. You’ve never seen anything like this movie/ adrenaline rush. I sincerely hope Academy members get out there and see this one. #OscaRRRs #RRRforOscars” SS Rajamouli’s son SS Karthikeya re-tweeted the same simply writing, “#RRRforOscars”

It’s official: #RRRMovie’s FYC awards/Oscars campaign is going for Best Picture, @ssrajamouli for Best Director, Actor (both Jr NTR & Ram Charan), Screenplay, Original Song, Score, Editing, Cinematography, Sound, Production Design, VFX and more categories #RRRforOscars #OscaRRRs pic.twitter.com/gJh8PzmjmY — jen yamato (@jenyamato) October 5, 2022

A while ago, the makers of RRR took to Instagram and shared the news too.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RRR Movie (@rrrmovie)

SS Rajamouli’s RRR was recently screened at the biggest theatre in LA, the TCL Chinese Theatre and received a thunderous response there. Not only were the seats of the single screening sold out in 20 minutes, but it also earned the director a standing ovation as the end credits of the film played. The film collected $21,000 – approximately ₹17,09,000, from that show alone.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates.

Must Read: RRR Or Chhello Show: Director Gautam Menon Breaks Silence On India’s Office Selection At Oscars, “I Don’t Know If…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram