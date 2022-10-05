Chiranjeevi’s most anticipated film Godfather has finally hit the big screens. Opting for a mid-week release, the film was released on the occasion of Dusshera i.e., today October 6. The Mohan Raja directorial is an official remake of the Malayalam political thriller, Lucifer starring Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and others in the lead roles. Godfather which stars Salman Khan in a cameo role also stars an ensemble cast of Nayanthara, Satyadev and others in supporting roles.

As the film has hit the screens, today, netizens have been flooding the Twitter with their reviews. Looks like, the social media users are all impressed with the film.

Taking to Twitter, netizens have been showering praises on Godfather so much so that they have already called it a blockbuster film. That apart, they have also written about Salman Khan’s cameo in the film. A user wrote, “I had no expectations for #GodFather, but I was completely wrong; 30 minutes in, and I’m hooked; this is what we expect from the Boss…Decent Styling + Subtle Acting + Interesting Screenplay + Powerful dialogs + Electrifying BGM….I hope it will continue till the end.”

Another said, “#Godfather is a content-driven film. Megastar tried a role that that’s doesn’t have his usual comedy and masala entertainment. But director designed film in such a way that the character elevates regularly. It’s a hit film. People come out of theatre with a positive feeling!”

Writing About Salman Khan, one said, “Mega Star #Salmankhan Cameo In Thetre When He Come on screen thetre will turn into stadium Bhai jab dialouge bolte hai toh thetre Main setiya Bajti hai and full paisa Vassol Movie With Mega Star #chiranjeevi #GodFather @BeingSalmanKhan. @KChiruTweets.”

#Megastar's Eyes performs in few scenes that are more effective and powerful than a hero beating 100 villains at a time.#GodFather — Fukkard (@Fukkard) October 5, 2022

Don't know about AP (as caste fanism runs there), ma TG lo matram every movie fan at one point of time or other is a fan of chiru. He isn't just a hero, he is a celebration. As far as movies are concerned, ye hero fan aina sare g muskoni salaam kottalsinde!#Megastar #GodFather — S A T Y A G R A H I (@Sanjay_Sahu45) October 5, 2022

Very good first half #Godfather Screenplay is too good 👌

Top notch BGM

2 to 3 Elevations 🌋🌋 pic.twitter.com/ElKUonZhAG — venkatesh kilaru 🔔 (@kilaru_venki) October 4, 2022

Nirav shah 🙇🏻‍♂️🙇🏻‍♂️🙇🏻‍♂️🙇🏻‍♂️ Thank you so much for brilliant cinematography especially in Jail and Fights… Peakkkkkk……. 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏#Godfather pic.twitter.com/PasgnXSVjd — HK (@haripspk_) October 5, 2022

Hearing Unanimous Positive Response From All Early Shows🔥 Congratulations To @KChiruTweets & Team #GodFather on behalf of @PawanKalyan Cult's 🎉♥️ pic.twitter.com/qYwdgfh5G5 — Chaitu Pspk (@ChaituPk1) October 5, 2022

Recently, we told you brought you Chiranjeevi’s quote about his opinion on Lucifer. He was heard telling media at a recent event, “After watching the original, I felt that something was missing in the original and I was not completely satisfied. After Mohan Raja made changes to the Telugu version, I felt that God Father is the film I was waiting for. We have upgraded it and made it highly engaging without any dull moments. This will definitely satisfy you all!”

Coming back, have you watched the Godfather yet? Do let us know your thoughts on the same!

