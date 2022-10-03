Godfather starring Chiranjeevi in the lead role releases this Wednesday. It’s a mid-week release and is arriving on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. The film also stars Salman Khan in a cameo and it has got fans excited as it’s nothing less than a treat. Recently, the megastar made a revelation that Salman was irked by the producers of the film and asked them to get lost. Keep reading to know more.

Helmed by Mohan Raja, the film is an official Telugu remake of the Malayalam political thriller, Lucifer. Starring Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and others, the original version was a huge hit both at the box office and with critics. With a tried and tested script (and of course some ‘mass’ changes), the megastar is all set to entertain his audience.

If Chiranjeevi was not enough, Salman Khan is all set to give a ‘mass tadka’ to Godfather. However, before officially coming on board, the Tiger 3 actor got angry with the producers. None other than the megastar revealed exactly what happened while talking to Film Companion. Narrating the incident, the Acharya actor takes us back to the time when he initially approached Salman Khan.

Chiranjeevi said, “I told him (Salman Khan) it’s a small character but very respectable, and you can watch Lucifer in case you want. He said, ‘No, no Chiru garu, I am doing it. Just send your person, we will discuss dates and everything.’ Within 2-3 minutes he agreed.”

Chiranjeevi further added that when Godfather’s producers asked Salman about his fees, he got really angry. “When my producers went to him and offered him some amount, not knowing how much it was, he said, ‘You cannot buy my love towards Ram and Chiranjeevi garu with money. Get lost’,” the Acharya actor added.

That’s really a sweet gesture by Salman Khan and we hope him and Chiranjeevi coming together for Godfather just sets the screens on fire!

