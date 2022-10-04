Megastar Chiranjeevi is gearing for the release of Godfather. Also starring Salman Khan in the cameo role, the film will be mid-week release, on the occasion of Dusshera, i.e., on October 5, 2022. Ahead of the film’s release, the megastar has left fans irked with his latest comment he made about Mohanlal’s Lucifer. Recently, the actor addressed the media where he spoke about making some changes to Godfather.

For the unversed, helmed by Mohan Raja, the film is an official Telugu remake of the Malayalam political thriller, Lucifer starring Mohanlal, Vivek Oberoi and others in the lead roles. The film was a huge hit at the box office.

Advertisement

Advertisement

During a recent event, Chiranjeevi opened up about not being satisfied with Lucifer so much so that they decided to make some changes to Godfather in order to make it ‘worth waiting’. At the media event, a megastar was heard saying, “After watching the original, I felt that something was missing in the original and I was not completely satisfied. After Mohan Raja made changes to the Telugu version, I felt that God Father is the film I was waiting for. We have upgraded it and made it highly engaging without any dull moments. This will definitely satisfy you all!”

#GodFather : Uproar about this clip from Lalettan fans is totally unnecessary. Chiru was talking about the original suiting his image and the changes that were needed to make it work in Telugu. By no means it was disrespecting #Lucifer. Hard to put everything in 280 characters. https://t.co/trC4mYrJro — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) October 4, 2022

He went on to add, “Some of them are not convinced with the remakes. In my case, all the films remade by me made lot of money. God Father is releasing in Telugu and Hindi languages tomorrow.” Speaking about the same, producer NV Prasad said at the event, “Director Sukumar watched Lucifer and he called Charan and suggested him to buy the remake rights. We then showed to Megastar and he agreed to do the film. I thank Chiranjeevi garu and Charan for the opportunity.

However, soon after Chiranjeevi’s comments went viral on social media, netizens went furious and called Lucifer ‘GOAT’ and Mohanlal the best of all time. Check Here’s how fans have reacted:

Upgraded to a clownery level you mean ? 🤡 #lucifer https://t.co/VPfQOj83fo — Yung Lee (@Libin01760702) October 4, 2022

Alongside Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan, Godfather also stars Nayanthara, Satyadev in pivotal roles.

Must Read: Salman Khan Rejected 20 Crore From Chiranjeevi For Godfather & His Reaction “If I Was To Ask You To Do A Role, Would You Charge” Enlightens His Golden Heart!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram