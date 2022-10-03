Actress Rashmika Mandanna is one of the most loved stars in the South. She has appeared in several films. However, her film Dear Comrade – which was released in 2019, often made headlines for her steamy kissing scene with Vijay Deverakonda. The scene stirred quite a controversy among the netizens.

The actress was even mercilessly trolled for the lip lock scene with the Liger star. Now during a recent media interaction, the actress opened up about how she felt after she was mercilessly trolled for the kissing scene with the actor. Scroll down to know more.

Talking to Zoom Entertainment, Rashmika Mandanna said, “I don’t know how I got through that phase. I am a very emotional person and connected to my people. This happened and of course, everyone called me and said everything is fine. But there was so much bashing happening. “

She further added, “There were so many painful moments happening and painful things I would read. And I would have constant dreams where you know you feel like you are the only one and everyone has turned their back on you and you are calling out for them. That was a constant dream, I don’t know what it was and I don’t know how it was. I would wake myself up with such dreams and cry myself to bed, or even wake up crying.”

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna is all set to make her Bollywood debut alongside Amitabh Bachchan in the upcoming film Goodbye. The film is set to hit theatres on October 7, and the actress is doing all in her power to spread the word about her first Hindi film throughout the country.

She was recently seen in Dulquer Salman’s film Sita Ramam and Pushpa with Allu Arjun which broke several records at the box office.

