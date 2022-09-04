Vijay Deverakonda led Liger was high on pre-release buzz. Everything was working well for the film, starting from promotions to advance booking in the South. But things turned upside down as soon as the Puri Jagannath directorial also starring Ananya Panday opened up to poor reviews. But has the failure made the leading star return a part of his remuneration to the producers? Scroll below for all the details.

Liger has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions along with Puri Jagganth founded Puri Connects. The film marks the debut of south superstar Vijay Deverakonda and is made on a budget of about 100 crores.

At the box office, Liger has made a total collection of 41 crores* (all languages) till now. These are the numbers that are far from recovering its budget, let alone earning any kind of profits. Owing to the same, a report by News 18 claims that Vijay has returned a part of his salary to the producers.

It is said that Vijay Deverakonda has returned around 6 crores to the producers of Liger. For the unversed, the Arjun Reddy actor had reportedly charged 20 crores to feature in the film.

On the other hand, Puri Jagannath and Vijay’s next reunion Jana Gana Mana is also now in trouble. As per the gossip mill, the film has officially been scrapped after the actor backed out of the ambitious project owing to Liger’s failure.

Liger was released on the big screens on 25th August. The film also stars Ramya Krishna, Ronit Roy along with Mike Tyson in a special role.

