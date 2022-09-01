If there’s one show that has been dominating the headlines ever since it began is Koffee With Karan 7. The show has been giving us back to back hit episodes with Bollywood celebrities absolutely crushing the controversial couch and the latest episode of the show features Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. During the conversation on the show, Karan Johar revealed that he tried to set-up Shanaya Kapoor with Tiger at his birthday party but thinks she bored him too soon. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It’s not new that Karan tried to project his matchmaking skills at a party, he is known for his hidden talent that he has and is often appreciated by Bollywood celebs. In fact, Johar believes that his KWK couch is auspicious and whatever you manifest it for, you actually get it. He has been taking credit for Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal – Katrina Kaif jodi’s this season in almost all the episodes.

Coming back to the latest episode, Karan Johar revealed, “I tried to do matchmaking at my party and the next person who walked in was Shanaya Kapoor and I was like, ‘Talk to him’. Tiger and Shanaya were just standing on that bar stool and looking at each other and making some very polite conversation. After ten minutes, she came to me and said, ‘I think he’s really bored of me’.”

When Kriti Sanon asked Tiger Shroff, “Were you?” The actor replied, “No, no, I thought I was being very candid and cool. God, I feel so bad now.”

What are your thoughts on Karan Johar trying to set-up Tiger and Shanaya Kapoor? Do you think they’ll look good together? Tell us in the space below.

