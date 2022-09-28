Ever since SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR got snubbed and the Gujarati film Chhello Show has been selected from India for the Oscars, netizens have been divided over it. Many felt that the period drama deserves the much-coveted award. Filmmaker Gautam Menon now shares his views on the ongoing debate.

Titled Last Film Show in English, the Pan Nalin directorial is yet to be released in theatres. The film is touted to hit the big screens worldwide on October 14. The film was unanimously chosen over films such as RRR, Brahmastra, The Kashmir Files, and Rocketry, said FFI president TP Aggarwal.

During a conversation with India Today, ace filmmaker Gautam Menon was asked about Chhello Show being selected for the Oscars instead of RRR, he said, “There’s another film that has been selected so I haven’t seen that film. I would love to see it. There’s a lot of talk about that film also saying, ‘This is the film that should make it to the Oscars’. Honestly, I’m not so sure. For me, if one of our films gets the Oscars, very happy about it but then somewhere that drive to be there is not there as yet in that sense. I’m not being sour grapes or anything like that. But to answer your question, I don’t know if RRR is also Oscar material, in that sense, honestly.”

The National award-winning filmmaker, who is gearing for his release Vendhu Thanindhathu Kaadu, also said, “When we make the film, we really don’t think about awards. It is only when the film releases and people love the performance, that there is this chat about awards. A film is never made for an award-winning performance, or, to get the best director award, it’s never made like that. We put what the film deserves into it. Right? That’s all it is.”

For the unversed, Gautam Menon is one of the respected filmmakers in the south film industry. He gave films like Minnale (2001), Vaaranam Aayiram (2008), Vinnaithaandi Varuvaayaa (2010), Kaakha Kaakha (2003), Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu (2006), and many more.

