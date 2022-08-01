Actor and producer Dulquer Salmaan, who is busy promoting the release of his upcoming film,’Sita Ramam’ in Vijayawada, has become a big fan of the world-famous Ulavucharu biryani available there.

Advertisement

On Sunday, Vyjayanthi Movies, the production house of ‘Sita Ramam‘, tweeted a brief clip of Dulquer silently but swiftly polishing up a plate of the world-famous biryani in Vijayawada.

Advertisement

Dulquer Salmaan, in between mouthfuls of biryani, says: “Hi guys, trying the world famous Ulavucharu biryani, it is so yum.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dulquer Salmaan (@dqsalmaan)

Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal along with the team of ‘Sita Ramam’ on Sunday headed to Vijayawada to promote their film – a beautiful love story set against the backdrop of war in 1965. Dulquer Salmaan plays the character of Lieutenant Ram, an orphan, serving the nation in snow-clad mesmerising terrains and gleaming lakes of Kashmir.

Pairing with Dulquer Salmaan is Mrunal Thakur as Sita Mahalakshmi, the leading lady of the film, along with Rashmika Mandanna in an impressive role. The other cast members include Sumanth, Gautam Menon, Tharun Bhascker, and Prakash Raj.

The film is presented by the 50-year-old Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by Ashwini Dutt for Swapna Cinema.

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeep Wanted Jacqueline Fernandez To Be His Leading Lady, Reveals How He Approached Her About Playing An ‘Important Scene’

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram