Lyca Productions, one of the biggest production houses in the Tamil film industry, has announced that it has acquired the Tamil Nadu theatrical rights of director Hanu Raghavapudi’s much-awaited Dulquer Salmaan-starrer, “Sita Ramam'”

Advertisement

On its Twitter timeline, Lyca productions, replying to a tweet by production houses Vyjayanthi Films and Swapna Cinemas, said: “Excited to associate with Vyjayanthi Films and Swapna Cinema for ‘Sita Ramam’s Tamil Nadu Theatrical release.”

Advertisement

“Sita Ramam”, a captivating love story set against the backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan war, has Dulquer Salmaan playing the character of Lieutenant Ram, an orphan, serving the nation in snow-clad mesmerising terrains and gleaming lakes of Kashmir.

Pairing with Dulquer is Mrunal Thakur as Sita Mahalakshmi, the leading lady of the film, along with Rashmika Mandanna in an impressive role.

The film is being presented by the 50-year-old Vyjayanthi Movies and produced by Ashwini Dutt for Swapna Cinema.

Talking about to film, Sita Ramam will have simultaneous release in Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam languages on August 5th. Producers: Produced by Ashwini Dutt under Swapna Cinema banner and presented by Vyjayanthi Movies, the movie has music by Vishal Chandrasekhar.

The cast includes Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna, Sumanth, Gautam Menon, Tharun Bhascker, and Prakash Raj.

Must Read: Kichcha Sudeep Backs Bollywood When Asked About Continuous Hindi Flops: “There Are About 200 Hollywood Films That Don’t Work…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram