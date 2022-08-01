The demand for south movies has lately been at an all-time high and its popularity is not just limited to south India anymore. Movies like Pushpa, KGF: Chapter 2, and RRR have brought in huge numbers at the box office with their dubbed versions and the latest addition to this list has been Fahadh Faasil starrer Vikram. As per recent reports, Fahadh will soon be back as agent Amar and this time, he might be against or in favour of none other than Thalapathy Vijay.
For the unversed, Vikram was an action drama film that hit the theatres in June this year and the movie was not just praised by the fans but also by the critics. The film was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and apart from FaFa, featured actors like Vijay Sethupathi and Kamal Haasan in key roles. The movie was said to be a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe and if rumours are to be believed, there is another addition to this franchise.
According to a report by Filmibeat, Thalapathy Vijay’s next film in collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj, tentatively titled #Thalapathy67, will feature Malayalam powerpack performer, Fahadh Faasil as well. He has allegedly been made an offer already and the actor is also impressed with what the role has to offer. If the rumours are to be believed then director Lokesh has already confirmed that he is in talks with FaFa to reprise the Vikram character Amar in Thalapathy 67.
The plot of this upcoming gangster drama remains unknown and Fahadh Faasil might sson seal the deal as well. If that is the case then this new Thalapathy Vijay film will be another addition to Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe after Kaithi and Vikram.
There have also been reports about Samantha Ruth Prabhu playing a key role in the upcoming film and if all of this is true then it surely will be a delight for the viewers.
