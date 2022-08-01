Arjun Kapoor can be happy. His Ek Villain Returns first made it to his Top-5 opening days and then has stayed stable enough to score the same way over the weekend as well. The competition was from Mubarakan which had surprising not done well in theatres five years back with a weekend total of 22.91 crores. However, Ek Villain Returns has managed to edge past that and as a result has stayed on to be in Top-5 weekends for Arjun Kapoor.

That said, at one point in time it had seemed that the film will move up the ladder and find itself at No. 4 by displacing Ki & Ka. That film had a weekend of 26.23 crores and had Ek Villain Returns grown on Saturday then going past the Balki directed film was a possibility. However, surprisingly the Mohit Suri directed film grew only marginally on Saturday and this is when hopes weee quashed for the film to make it to No. 4. That said it could easily have fallen to No. 6 as Mubarakan may have stayed ahead. That didn’t happen though due to Sunday growth of the latest Mohit Suri directorial as a result of which it has maintained its space in the Top-5 weekend.

What has to be seen is whether the film keeps its edge on and stays the same way for a position in the Top-5 Week One as well for Arjun Kapoor. If that indeed turns out to be the case then it could well enjoy a rather long run since there is no new competition in the coming week, something that will allow it to be a fair commercial success.

Here are the Top-5 weekend of Arjun Kapoor starrers:

Gunday – 43.41 crores

2 States – 37.62 crores

Half Girlfriend – 32.04 crores

Ki & Ka – 25.23 crores

Ek Villain Returns – 23.54 crores

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

