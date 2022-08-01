Vikrant Rona Box Office Day 4 (Early Trends) Hindi & All Languages: After much-anticipation Kiccha Sudeep’s latest film finally hit the silver screens on July 28. Co-starring glamorous Jacqueline Fernandez and Nirav Bhandari, Meetha Ashok among others in the key roles, the film is helmed by Anup Bhandari. It’s been three days since Vikrant Rona hit the screens and it continues to garner positive responses as it did on Day 1. Right from its fans to the cine-goers, Vikrant Rona is being lauded by one and all.

Advertisement

The Kiccha Sudeep starrer is presented by his Dabangg co-star Salman Khan in the Hindi market. The film also fell prey to piracy and was leaked on TamilRockers.

Advertisement

As per the early trends flowing in Vikrant Rona has managed to drag the audience to the theatres and win a handsome amount. According to the latest media reports, the Kiccha Sudeep starrer has earned a total collection of 1.50-2 crore in the Hindi belt on its day 4. With the latest numbers, the film’s grand total collections (Hindi) now stand at 3.50-4 crore.

The reports also state that it might earn in the ballpark of 14-15 crore (all langauges) around the country on day 4. Reportedly, Sudeep’s film garnered around 90 lakh on day 2 of its release in Hindi belt and it is close to Kamal Haasan’s Vikram which too made 70 lakh on its second day. Vikrant Rona witnessed a major drop on 2nd day’s collection as it reportedly made a business of 1.10 crore in the Hindi belt on Day 1. Vikrant Rona made 20 crore countrywide on Day 1.

A while back we told you, that with its day 1 collection, Vikrant Rona became 3 highest opener of 2022 in Karnataka. The Kiccha Sudeep starrer followed the league of Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2 that earned collected 28 crore (gross) and James earned around 24 crore (gross) on the first day of its release.

Koimoi also watched and reviewed Vikrant Rona and rated it 2.5 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “Kichcha Sudeep has been promoting Vikrant Rona as a never seen before experience. Its grandeur, scale, and sheer flamboyance of it could be sensed in the promotional material itself. I am not saying it looked like an amazing movie, but you can’t deny the visual appeal that it came with. Even Shamshera was visually appealing. You know what I mean.”

Must Read: Kichcha Sudeep Backs Bollywood When Asked About Continuous Hindi Flops: “There Are About 200 Hollywood Films That Don’t Work…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram