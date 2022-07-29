Ek Villain Returns, a sequel to the hit franchise of the same name created a lot of buzz ever since the first announcement. Starring Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria in key roles, the film was among the most awaited flicks of the year. As the film is finally here, let’s have a look at the advance booking status of the film.

Directed by Mohit Suri, the movie was in the making for a long time as things got delayed due to the pandemic. If you’re unaware, Arjun’s role was originally given to Aditya Roy Kapoor but due to creative differences, the actor backed out from the project.

Mumbai

Even though half of the day is almost over but still Ek Villain Returns haven’t received a great response from the entertainment capital of the country as the advance booking for the film is just around 10%.

Delhi

The capital has the most number of shows for Ek Villain Returns then Mumbai but still, the movie has failed to attract audiences to theatres despite being a sequel to a hit film. As of now, close to 15% of shows are only booked.

Bengaluru

Bengaluru has a very handful of shows for Arjun Kapoor starrer but still, there are hardly any advance bookings and looking at the current scenario just 10% of shows are only booked.

Hyderabad

Even Hyderabad has a very limited number of shows that are screening Ek Villain Returns. Similar to Delhi, 15% of shows are booked till now.

Ahmedabad

Seems like the people of Ahmedabad aren’t interested in watching John Abraham starrer as the advance booking status is very much dull in Gujarat’s capital city. Let’s hope this gets better over the weekend.

Chennai

Chennai has the most number of cinema lovers and for Ek Villain Returns the advance booking is looking good as 20% of shows are currently booked in the region.

Pune

Pune has also very dull response for Mohit Suri’s film as there are hardly any advance bookings for the Arjun Kapoor starrer.

