There was a bit of improvement in collections of Ek Villain Returns on Saturday as 7.50 crores more came in. The film had collected 7.05 crores* on Friday, which was a good enough start as it is, and to have better numbers on Saturday when the suspense is already out all over is a testimony to how audiences indeed want to check it out.

Advertisement

That said, it was expected that the film would grow a little better and find itself in 8.50-9 crores range.

After all, 20% growth seemed on the cards but then that hasn’t come. If one looks at it the other way then at least John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria’s film hasn’t dropped at all, and that’s good news indeed. One may argue that Shamshera too had stayed flat between Friday and Saturday, so why in the same scenario Ek Villain Returns is a better bet. Well, this is where the budget and expectations from the film come in handy.

Advertisement

The Mohit Suri-directed film Ek Villain Returns has now collected 14.55 crores* and should cross the 23 crores mark today. The closer it gets to the 25 crores mark, the better, as that would almost ensure that the 50 crores mark is crossed by the suspense thriller in its lifetime

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Must Read: Ek Villain Returns Box Office Day 1: John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor Starrer Takes A Good Start On Friday

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram