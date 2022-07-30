John Abraham charmed everyone with his personality ever since he stepped foot into the entertainment industry. Before entering films, he walked ramps and did a few music videos. However, many are not aware that John was almost a part of Karan Johar’s directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. However, it was not for the lead but a supporting cast member. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Also known as K3G, the 2001 film was a family drama that featured some of the top Bollywood actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. During the time, the film was among the highest-grossing films and even won several awards, including five Filmfare Awards.

Coming back to the topic, John Abraham once appeared in Koffee With Karan with Vivek Oberoi in 2005, where the Jism actor spoke about how Karan Johar almost offered him a forgettable role in Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham. The role in the question was a character named Robbie who was eventually played by Vikas Sethi.

Talking about the same, Karan Johar said, “I thought you (John Abraham) would be great on the ramp and definitely not on screen, so when you came to me ‘I said you should weigh your options and do other stuff’.”

While John added, “I used to come to Karan for a lot of advice, then Karan said ‘I have got a great role for you in K3G which I want to offer you, of Robbie. I was looking out for Robbie in the whole movie, ‘where’s Robbie, where’s Robbie,’ I couldn’t see Robbie.”

Listing to this Karan Johar then apologised to John Abraham and said, “Well done, and I am sorry about that. I really never thought you would reach this stage.”

On the work front, John is currently riding high on the success of his recent release, Ek Villain Returns, while he’ll also be seen in YRF’s Pathaan with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. On the other hand, Karan is hosting the new season of Koffee With Karan and he’s also directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

