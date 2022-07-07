Karan Johar is a celebrated filmmaker who has impressed with his unique films as well as received criticism for a lot of things. Now that he is coming up with the latest season of Koffee With Karan, the filmmaker is leaving no stones unturned to promote his chat show. In a conversation with a leading media portal, KJo spoke about the worst criticism he received from Jaya Bachchan for speaking too loudly. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

KWK is set to return with season 7 today on Disney+ Hotstar and on the opening episode Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani lead stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will be gracing the show and will be opening up about interesting things about their life.

Coming back to the topic, while talking to Pinkvilla, Koffee With Karan host Karan Johar was asked about the worst criticism he has ever received. The filmmaker said it was from the former actress and politician Jaya Bachchan. He claimed that the veteran star once told him he was too loud even though there was a mic.

Talking about the same, Karan Johar said, “That I speak too loudly when I am on the stage even though there’s a mic. This Jaya (Jaya Bachchan) aunty told me once. She said ‘Karan you are on the mic, why are you shouting?’ I was like I am trying to be energetic. She said you have a mic and that’s what it is for, you don’t need to scream when you are out speaking.”

Meanwhile, Karan’s chat show is so popular and everybody feels no one can replace him, however, the filmmaker feels Ranveer Singh would be a great choice to host KWK. Talking to ETimes, KJo said, “He’d be a great talk show host. I think he’s got the personality. He has a sense of humour. He has the ability to think on his feet. He has great repartee. I think he would be amazing.”

Other than, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar hosted Koffee With Karan will also see actors such as Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Samantha, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon, gracing the infamous couch in the coming episode.

