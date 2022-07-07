With Koffee With Karan Season 7 all set to premiere today on Disney+ Hotstar, host Karan Johar is all out promoting it. From giving multiple interviews to several social media posts, articles about the best episodes/comebacks till now and more, KWK is everywhere. In the midst of all this, Kangana Ranaut has also decided to talk about the talk show.

Advertisement

For those who don’t remember, the Dhaakad actress has appeared twice on the Koffee couch – in season 3 with Anil Kapoor, and Sanjay Dutt and then in season 5 with her Rangoon co-stars Saif Ali Khan and Shahid Kapoor. It was during the latter that Ms Ranaut accused KJo of nepotism and since then the label has been stuck to him.

Advertisement

In a recent series of Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut has taunted Karan Johar and his show Koffee With Karan. The actress calls her 2015 episode – the one where she accused him of being the flag bearer of nepotism in Bollywood and the movie mafia who runs everything – the reason why KJo is famous today. Read on to know all she had to say.

Sharing a picture of herself from her time on the Koffee With Karan couch in season 5, Kangana Ranaut wrote in one story, “Papa jo is promoting all famous coffee episode as it premieres on ott today, good luck to papa jo…” To it, she added, “but what about this episode (the one which she shared) oh sorry!!! Surgrical strike, ghar mein ghuss ke mara that na, my episode is his most popular episode and after this he got banned on tv…. Just like their filmfare awards”

In her next story – sharing an article where Karan Johar is quoted saying he is still cursed and trolled because of nepotism – she noted, “I have made him more popular than all his work put together.”

Before she finished her morning social media rants today, Kangana Ranaut also addressed reports of the producer of Dhaakad having to sell his office to make up for the losses the film suffered. Slamming the reports, the actress shared an article screenshot in another story and wrote, “My producer @deepakmukut hasn’t sold his office he even said he recovered all his cost yet negative PR don’t stop…. if you want to attack Himmat toh rakho saamne se aane ki…. Chillar mafia”

What are your thoughts on Kangana Ranaut’s latest attack on Karan Johar? Comment below.

Must Read: When Kareena Kapoor Khan Allegedly Threatened A Newspaper With 20 Crore Lawsuit For Printing Pictures Of Her Kissing Shahid Kapoor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram