Ranbir Kapoor has more than one reason to be happy. The actor’s one of the most anticipated films of the year ‘Shamshera’ will be releasing soon and besides that, he recently announced his pregnancy with his wife Alia Bhatt on social media and ever since then, Ralia fans have been going crazy. Earlier today, Ranbir was spotted in the city and paparazzi were seen congratulating him on the recent pregnancy announcement and his reaction to the same is hilarious. Scroll below to watch the video.

Alia took to her Instagram account and announced her first pregnancy with husband Ranbir sitting by her side in the pictures. The actress posted a picture where she was lying on a hospital bed with her husband sitting on a stool by her side. The sonography screen can also be spotted in the background, which the actress has covered with a red heart to ensure privacy. She can be seen wearing a bright smile across her face while she and Ranbir look at the blurred screen lovingly.

Now coming back to the video, Ranbir Kapoor can be seen dressed casually and making his way to his vanity van when he interacts with the paparazzi. The paps congratulated the actor and in response, the actor said, “tu mama banne wala hai, tu chacha banne wala hai…” and almost entered his vanity, when the paps asked him to say something on Ranveer Singh’s birthday.

The Shamshera actor then said, “Happy birthday, I love you!”

Take a look at his video here:

What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor giving us Rockstar vibes during his latest outing? Tell us in the comments below.

