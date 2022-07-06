Bollywood’s action hero, Vidyut Jammwal who is gearing up for the release of Khuda Haafiz 2, shared a great bond with the late actor, Sidharth Shukla. He even opened his heart out days after the demise of his best friend. Yet again, the Force actor remembered Shukla in his latest interview and revealed how he managed to cope with the loss and shared what he learned from his mother Rita Ma.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 13 winner took his last breath last year on September 2. The reason behind the untimely death was a heart attack and no foul play was detected during the autopsy. More than his mother, Shehnaaz Gill got badly affected as she shared a close bond with him after getting along in Salman Khan-led BB.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, as Vidyut Jammwal is leaving no stones in promoting Khuda Haafiz 2, the actor in an interview with India.com spoke about losing his best friend Sidharth Shukla and how he came out of an emotional phase. “There can’t be a process to come out of something so emotional. You just go through it. When you go through it, you realise the extent of it. You can’t be imagining something like this. You can’t think like ‘how would I react if someone close to me dies tomorrow’. The thought that comes at that time is not right,” he said.

Further recalling his recent meeting with Sidharth Shukla’s mother Rita Ma, Vidyut Jammwal said that she was the one who helped him deal with the emotional phase. He told, “It never leaves your mind. In fact, I came across this photo today on Twitter from one of my old fashion shows and it just (takes you back). You can’t heal from something like that. I learned a very beautiful thing from his mom that I swear I had never heard before. His mom changed my life.”

“I met her recently and there’s something she told me. Aunty never cried after Sidharth’s demise and even now, you will never see her shedding tears. She told me, ‘Vidyut, scene kya hai? Itne log uske liye ro rahe hain. Main nahi rougi ab. Mera beta upar hai aur usko pata hona chahye ki baaki sab ro rahe hain par his Maa is strong.’ This is what takes you back. You can’t be prepared for this,” the actor added.

During the time, Vidyut Jammwal took to his Instagram live and paid tribute to Sidharth Shukla. Remembering his best friend, the said, “I was always proud of him and I would show off to the world that he (Sidharth), I knew him since our modelling days. He was successful, well-spoken and fearless. He achieved the stardom he wanted.”

On the work front, Vidyut will be seen in Khuda Haafiz 2, opposite Shivaleeka Oberoi, reprising her role of Nargis.

Must Read: John Abraham’s Throwback Video Of Pushing His Fans Rudely Resurfaces On The Web, Angry Fans Say “Had Respect For This Guy But Now It’s All Gone”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram