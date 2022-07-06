Ever since Shah Rukh Khan dropped the first teaser of Jawan, it has only created curiosity among moviegoers. The actor promises to be seen in a very different avatar and he’ll also share screen space with multiple actors. As per recent reports, Rana Daggubati who was supposed to play a crucial role has opted out due to scheduling issues. Now, the latest reports suggest that Vijay Sethupathi has replaced the Baahubali star. Interestingly, even the South superstar is keen to join the team.

Other than King Khan, the Atlee Kumar directorial will also feature, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover along with Yogi Babu, Simarjeet Singh Nagra and Manahar Kumar in the supporting roles. It is also being said that, Deepika Padukone will also make a special appearance in the upcoming action thriller.

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi is currently one of the biggest names in the South film industry and he was even part of recent Kamal Haasan’s blockbuster movie, Vikram. As per India Today, Vijay has already been roped for Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and looking at his popularity, the actor will bring his own charm to the action flick.

A source close to the development told Vijay Sethupathi will play an important part in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan. “Since Sethupathi is one of the busiest actors in India, dates are now being worked out. Soon, he will join the film’s sets in Mumbai for the shooting. An announcement will be made at the right time,” added the source.

Amid his casting in Atlee’s film, an old clip of SRK appreciating Vijay has now gone viral. The stars can be seen in a press conference and during one of the segments, Khan tells Sethupathi, “I don’t know how to say this and I want to compliment you. You are the most wonderful actor I have ever seen in my life.”

"You are the most wonderful actor I have seen in my life" @IAMSRK to @VijaySethuOffl Now #VijaySethupathi is on board for #Jawan🔥 pic.twitter.com/ZvmPUeofwc — Aman (@amanaggar) July 5, 2022

Jawan starring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead and produced by Gauri Khan. The Atlee Kumar directorial will be released on 2nd June 2023 in five languages making it Khan’s first Pan India film.

