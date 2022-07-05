Ever since rumours of Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora’s affair turned out to be true, reports were abuzz that it has strained his relationship with Salman Khan. For the unversed, before Malaika, the Ishqzaaade actor shared a romantic relationship with Dabangg Khan’s sister Arpita Khan. After dating for almost 2 years, the duo broke up. It was much before Arjun made his Bollywood debut with Ishqzaaade opposite Parineeti Chopra. Malaika, on the other hand, was married to Arbaaz Khan.

Advertisement

Earlier reports also suggested that Arjun Kapoor was being blamed for Malaika and Arbaaz’s split. Months after they were granted a divorce, Arjun and Malaika began to make public appearances.

Advertisement

But do you know there was a time when rumours were abuzz that Salman Khan banned Boney Kapoor from entering his house? Yes, that’s true! The story goes back in 2019 when Salman and the filmmaker shared a good rapport with each other but after seeing Arjun’s growing closeness with Malaika, Chulbul Pandey allegedly banned Boney Kapoor from entering his house over Malaika and Arjun’s affair.

A source close to the Khan-daan had revealed to Deccan Chronicle, “Arjun first dated Salman’s youngest sister Arpita. He broke up with her and became friends with Malaika Arora who was married to Salman’s brother Arbaaz. That was when Salman began to get annoyed with Arjun. But the latter convinced Bhai that he would never do anything to hurt the Khan family. But after Malaika’s divorce from Arbaaz, her public appearances with Arjun and whispers all around of their impending marriage, Salman is livid.”

Well, much before all this happened, reports were abuzz that Boney Kapoor apparently asked Arjun Kapoor to stay away from Malaika. Considering his relationship with Salman Khan, the filmmaker didn’t want to strain it following which he had asked Arjun to maintain distance. However, it was also reported that the actor too had stopped meeting Malaika for some time.

Must Read: Neetu Kapoor Says “Meri Beti Waha Hain,” To A Pap Asking Why She’s Going To London, Netizens React, “She Always Dodge Questions Related To Alia Bhatt”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram