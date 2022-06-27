Bollywood diva Malaika Arora has a special birthday message for her ‘love’ and actor Arjun Kapoor, who on Sunday turned 37.

Malaika took to Instagram, where she posted a photograph and a video clip featuring Arjun.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are currently holidaying in the city of love – Paris.

Check out the post shared by Malaika Arora below:

In the clip, Malaika is seen feeding Arjun cake.

Malaika Arora captioned the post: Make a wish my love… may all ur wishes n dreams come true… happy birthday @arjunkapoor.”

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor has three films lined up for release, ‘Ek Villain Returns‘, ‘Kuttey’ and ‘The Ladykiller’.

Previously, Arjun spoke about his birthday celebrations and said the only thing he’s excited this birthday about is being a villain. The actor also spoke in length about his other 2 films and described them in brief. He described ‘Ek Villain Returns’ as “very cinematic”. He shared that ‘Kuttey’ “has mad energy” and that ‘The Lady Killer’ has “the raw edgy intensity” that he wanted to explore.

