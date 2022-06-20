Malaika Arora never misses a chance to make heads turn with her chic fashion choices. She isn’t just known for her bold fashion choices but also her fitness regime. The beauty is 48-year-old but doesn’t look a day beyond 25 and all thanks to her strict workout regimen. Today, we bring you a throwback of the time when flaunted her unshaved under arms giving us body goals. Scroll below to read the scoop.

It was 2019 when Malaika shared a picture of herself on Instagram. It was a monochrome picture where the beauty was wearing a black cleavage-revealing bodysuit while flaunting her curvaceous figure.

Malaika Arora shared the picture with a caption that read, “#bts….” In a world where everyone is striving to be perfect, Malla gave everyone realistic body goals redefining beauty goals while flaunting her natural body hair.

Take a look at her picture below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial)

Isn’t she a stunner? We love her to the core.

Reacting to Malaika Arora’s picture, a user on Instagram commented, “Every actress should show their natural beauty so young girl not run for only beauty” Another user commented, “U r so daring mam , proud of u, seriously every girls like this” A third user commented, “Half the people over here can’t swallow the fact that women can have body hair. It’s natural. The next thing we know, people will be telling Lions to get a beard trim. Women have body hair. It’s natural so, Deal with it and Grow up.”

Way to go, Malla. Thank you for time and again giving realistic body goals to millions of young fans across the globe!

What are your thoughts on Malaika Arora flaunting her armpit hair? Tell us in the comments below.

