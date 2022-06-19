Rihanna – born Robyn Rihanna Fenty, is a singer, actress, fashion designer, and businesswoman born and brought up in Barbados. The beauty, who has made millions of fans across the globe mainly through her music and fashion sense, is someone many look to for inspiration when it comes to stylish or just life in general.

RiRi, as her fans call her, welcomed her first child with rapper A$AP Rocky on May 19, 2022. While we may not see her slaying in some s*xy outfits till she sheds that postpartum weight, we take you to 2019 when she looked like a Goddess dressed from head to toe in gold.

In March 2019, Rihanna took to her official Instagram handle and shared a series of pictures dressed in a dress by Fenty Beauty’s Bodylave. The ensemble, in the shade of trophy wife, was a shinny short gold dress that almost blend perfectly into RiRi‘s gold-painted tan well-toned body.

The micro mini-dress – that ends mid-thing and features a slit till the waist, was backless with just a holding it together and put her cl*avage on display. Also available in two more shades – Who Needs Clothes and Brown Sugar, this micro-mini, backless shinny dress makes for the bachelorette outfit. It’s enough to tease your soon-to-be hubby and make the wait for the wedding and ‘quality time’ thereafter unbearable.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

Rihanna styled this golden micro-mini dress with golden paint covering every part of her body visible to the camera. She kept her black locks running wild and free with just a couple of bracelets and rings as accessories. For footwear, she wore killer golden heels and look smoking hot!

If you wear this to your bachelorette – I may sound s*xist, but I doubt your fiancé would let you out of his sight.

From 1-10, how much do you rate this Rihanna look?

