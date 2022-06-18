Malaika Arora is an actress, dancer, model, VJ, author and someone who definitely doesn’t look 48. The mother of one – whose son turns 20 this year, mind you – has maintained herself well and keeps giving us fitness and fashion goals every time she decides to step out.

While it’s a known fact that Malaika is a fitness inspiration for all there is no denying that she has a figure and looks that will give young models a run for their money. If you don’t believe us, just take a look at her recent photoshoot.

A day ago, Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle and shared several posts of a recent photoshoot. In these pictures, the actress looks gorgeous in a metallic Rat & Boa cowl neck gown. While the backless outfit shows off her skin till her lower back the cowl next teases her followers with just a tit-bit of her cl*avage

The figure-hugging backless dress showed off her curves while still giving off Goddess vibes. While many opt for high-slit when they wear gowns, Malaika didn’t need that cut to show off her skin and look more s*xy.

The actress styled her look with a cluster of necklaces from Shaheen Abbas Fine Jewellery and Mozaati as well as rings and bracelets by Shaheen.

For her hair and makeup, Malaika Arora opted for a straight open hairdo and white nail paint. Her makeup too was on point making her look more stunning. The not-over-the-top makeup made sure to keep the focus on her metallic dress.

Hot or not, let us know what you think of Malaika’s look in the comments below.

