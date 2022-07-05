Neetu Kapoor is one of the most graceful actresses of yesteryears. She’s always so nice to the paparazzi during her public appearances and never misses an opportunity to win hearts on social media with her presence. Last night, Neetu was spotted at the Mumbai airport while leaving for London to meet her daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and was fondly seen interacting with the paps. Now, netizens are reacting to the video and speculating if there’s something wrong between her and her daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For those of you who don’t know, Alia is currently in London and is shooting for her Hollywood debut alongside Gal Gadot. The film is titled ‘Heart Of Stone’ and the actress announced her pregnancy while being in London only. Ever since then, Bhatt’s friends from Bollywood have been congratulating her and a few of them also met her in the UK including Karan Johar, Ranveer Singh and Manish Malhotra to name a few.

Coming back to the video, Neetu Kapoor was dressed casually in an all-black attire and accessorised her look with a luxury sling bag. A pap asked the veteran actress if she’s flying to London to which she replied yes.

The pap then asked her if she’s going there to meet her ‘Bahurani’ Alia Bhatt, to which she replied, “Meri beti waha hai, uske paas.” When the pap asked if she’s not meeting Alia, she responded by saying, “Bahu, I think wo shooting ke liye gaye hai.”

Watch her video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Koimoi.com (@koimoi)

Reacting to Neetu Kapoor’s video, a user on Instagram commented, “Something surely wrong in alia & netu kapoor relationship. She always dodge question related to alia & pretend like she Knows nothing about alia 😂 strange 😂” Another user commented, “I think they don’t talk to each other… Family ko hi nhi pta ki wo kaha h…” A third user commented, “Babu kaha hai inhe pta v nHi…. Waah re high society.”

What are your thoughts on Neetu Kapoor’s interaction with the paps at the airport? Tell us in the comments below.

