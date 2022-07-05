Koffee With Karan: When Karan Johar Stared At Akshay Kumar's C*otch On Twinkle Khanna Answering What He Has & Khans Don't On Koffee With Karan

Twinkle Khanna didn’t have a successful career in Bollywood but she certainly did have a great career in writing. The actor turned author and interior designer is one of the wittiest people in Bollywood. She can make Karan Johar go speechless who also happens to be one of the boldest personalities in B-town. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Khanna appeared on Koffee With Karan with her husband Akshay Kumar and made a witty statement on the Khan’s of the industry. Scroll below to read the scoop.

The three Khans in Bollywood are – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. All of them happen to be superstars and that’s the kind of stature that youngsters in Bollywood want to achieve. Coming back to the topic, Twinkle made Karan run out of words on his own show quite a few times during Season 5 of his chat show.

Twinkle Khanna graced Koffee With Karan Season 5 along with her husband Akshay Kumar and it is one of the most memorable episodes in the history of the talk show. During the rapid fire round, Karan asked Khanna, “What does Akshay have that the Khans don’t?”

Can you guess Twinkle Khanna’s reply to it? She said, “Some extra inches.” After seeing Karan Johar’s reaction, she added, “Don’t look at his cro*ch. I meant his feet. You always had your mind in other people’s cro*ches.” Haha! You see what she did there. Khanna really has a way with words.

Take a look at a fan-edited video of the episode here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna)

What are your thoughts on Twinkle Khanna’s witty answer to Karan Johar on Koffee With Karan? Tell us in the comments below.

