Apart from being a King of Romance, Shah Rukh Khan is also known for his wit and charm. He always has a perfect response to any type of query. Meanwhile, as Eid is approaching, an old video of SRK is making rounds on the internet where a journalist asks the superstar about his plans for Eid. Although Khan would have ignored to answer he had the most amazing replies. Scroll below to read more.

Currently, King Khan is impressing everyone with his cameo performance in R Madhavan starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. Other than this he will be making his big-screen comeback as a lead in YRF’s Pathaan, Dunki, and Atlee Kumar’s Jawan along with a cameo in Salman Khan starrer Tiger 3.

Coming back to the topic, an old video of Shah Rukh Khan is doing rounds on the internet, where the superstar can be seen answering some of the awkward yet hilarious questions about his Eid plans. Whenever, SRK is faced with such questions the actor was seen roasting the person, however, this time he chose to give answers in the most humorous way.

In the video, a journalist asks Shah Rukh Khan, “Eid pe kaha honge aap?,” the actor gets confused and in his own style, after thinking for a few seconds, he says, “Mai ghar pe hi hoga yaar, mujhe lagta hai…” He then went on to ask about the time SRK be available at his home and Khan adds, “Mai time karke sab ko bata dunga… saath mei seviyaan khaayege, dua karege, prarthna karenge, pyar karenge aur batien karenge. InshaAllah”

The reporter then asks if he’s in Mumbai and will be available between 12:30-1 PM. To this, the Zero actor responds, “Tu kab free hai yaar, tab karte hai yaar.”

The video was shared by a Shah Rukh Khan fan page on Instagram and sharing the hilarious clip, they wrote, “Shah didn’t roast him here as badly as he usually does haha! This “journalist” always asks such weird questions!!” Khan went on to say that he’ll let him know about his next week schedule.

