The Indian High Commission in Canada, following a controversy over poster of a documentary ‘Kaali’ that was showcased at Aga Khan Museum in Toronto, has urged the organisers to withdraw all provocative material.

In a statement, the High Commission said that they have received complaints from leaders of the Hindu community in Canada about “disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods on the poster of a film showcased as part of the ‘Under the Tent’ project at the Aga Khan Museum, Toronto.”

“Our Consulate General in Toronto has conveyed these concerns to the organisers of the event (where the Kaali Poster was launched),” read the statement.

“We are also informed that several Hindu groups have approached authorities in Canada to take action. We urge the Canadian authorities and the event organizers to withdraw all such provocative material,” it added.

The controversy erupted after filmmaker Leena Manimekalai shared the poster of the film Kaali on social media that depicts a woman dressed as Goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette in the poster.

Meanwhile, as per the fresh reports in India, Leena has been slammed with FIRs in Delhi and UP. If a TOI report is to go by, the FIRs accuse her of criminal conspiracy, offence in place of worship, deliberately hurting religious sentiments, and intention to provoke breach of peace.

