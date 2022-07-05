The Kannada movie industry is slow emerging to be one of the key players in the arena of filmmaking. But before the world moved their focus towards them with the release of KGF and now 777 Charlie, there were also a few gems of films. One of the new age dramas that brought glory to the industry was of course Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kirik Party. The coming-of-age story has fans and lovers across borders regardless of the language.

Kirik Party for the unversed, released back in 2016. The movie directed by Rishab Shetty is a college drama where a group of Engineering students create havoc but are soon made to compensate for it in life. Rakshit played Karna, the leader of the group, and the movie majorly focused on his trajectory.

While the fans loved the movie and were waiting for the announcement of part two, Rakshit Shetty fulfilled their wish and announced that Kirik Party 2 is happening. Most recently, ahead of the release of 777 Charlie, the actor joined Koimoi for an exclusive chat and spoke about the movie and where it goes.

When asked where does Kirik Party go in Part 2, Rakshit Shetty said, “So it is going to be the continuation of Karna’s journey, who was, of course, there is Kirik Party 1. So it is going to continue from there. The genre will continue to be the same. The same writers put together will write the script. I already have the concept in mind what it is going to be like. What is the character arc of Karna, all that I have in mind. And what are the kind of female leads who will come in the film. I have all that clarity. But once I sit with my writers and start working on it, probably you know I will get a better judgement that I will only do once Richard Anthony shooting is done.”

Meanwhile, in the same chat, Rakshit Shetty also got candid about the fact that the world still talks about his break-up with Rashmika Mandanna. When asked if it bothers him, Shetty said, “No it doesn’t bother me. I don’t even go to the Internet and read that. To be Frank, see there are crores of people out there and everybody has a perspective so I cannot expect everybody to love me, I can’t expect everybody to hate me. I can’t expect a single kind of emotion towards me from everyone. Everybody will think different and look at me in a different way. When I have accepted that, there is no point of going on the Internet and seeing what are people talking about me.”

