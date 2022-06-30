The Hindi audience recently got introduced to the calibre of Kannada star Rakshit Shetty in a new way. The actor took an effort and presented his heartwarming dog tale 777 Charlie in Hindi too. He even dubbed the dialogues himself, giving them authenticity. The result was that he found a new fanbase here in the Hindi-speaking landscape and people are looking forward to his next job. But that isn’t stopping the world from talking about his past relationship with Pushpa actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Advertisement

If you are unversed, Rakshit and Rashmika worked together in their highly acclaimed 2016 movie Kirik Party, where they gelled well. In the following year, the two decided to put a ring to it and got engaged in a very big ceremony. But soon enough they decided to part ways and break the engagement. No reasons were given, but Shetty made sure he conveys that there is no bad air.

Advertisement

Years have passed to that, but people are still discussing the separation of Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna. The former who was recently seen in 777 Charlie joined Koimoi and discussed a lot of things. He even shed light on the fact if the discussion about his past relationships bother him or not. Read on to know everything you should.

In the exclusive chat, when asked if the buzz around his break-up with Rashmika Mandanna bothers him, Rakshit Shetty said, “No it doesn’t bother me. I don’t even go to the Internet and read that. To be frank, see there are crores of people out there and everybody has a perspective so I cannot expect everybody to love me, I can’t expect everybody to hate me. I can’t expect a single kind of emotion towards me from everyone. Everybody will think different and look at me in a different way. When I have accepted that, there is no point of going on the Internet and seeing what are people talking about me.”

Rakshit Shetty added, “I am fine with you know whatever they think about me, as long as they come and watch my films and I get to make another film which gives me happiness. I am fine with that and rest of the things I don’t care about. As long as they see me as a good filmmaker, a passionate filmmaker and if I can generate that trust on me from people that they look forward to my next film, that is where I have won already.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: RRR, KGF 2, Gangubai Kathiawadi & Other Films That Stood Out At The Box Office And Won Audiences’ Heart

Be a part of our community to get the latest Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam film news & more. Stick to this space for the regular dosage of anything and everything entertainment! While you’re here, don’t hesitate to share your valuable feedback in the comments section.

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram