Rashmika Mandanna is deniably one of the most-followed south Indian celebrities of the current times and the box office numbers of her films is a clear indication of how adored she is. The actress has a knack for dealing with people and hence, her happy-go-lucky nature is always a hit amongst the audience. The actress, however, recently showed us that she has a sassy side too as she schooled a new portal for putting up a false article on her.

For the unversed, Rashmika was last seen in the Telugu blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise and is currently working on a series of Bollywood projects as well. She will soon be seen playing a key role in Sidharth Malhotra starrer Mission Majnu and is also expected to feature in the movie Goodbye. Apart from this, the sequel of Pushpa is also in the pre-production stage and she will be seen reprising the role of Srivalli in it.

In a recent turn of events, an entertainment portal reported that Rashmika Mandanna threw tantrums and even demanded that the producers of her film should pay for the tickets for her pet dog.

Making it clear that the news is completely fake, Rashmika Mandanna decided to share the piece of news on her Twitter and wrote, “Hey c’mon.. don’t be mean now.. even if you want AURA to travel with me.. SHE doesn’t want to travel around with me.. she’s very happy in Hyderabad.. thankyou for your concern.”

Rashmika Mandanna further mentioned in the same thread that she found it hilarious and wrote, “Sorry but this made my day.. couldn’t stop laughing…”. Have a look at the Tweet.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 hey c’mon.. don’t be mean now..🥲 even if you want AURA to travel with me.. SHE doesn’t want to travel around with me..🤣🤣 she’s very happy in Hyderabad..🥲🥲 thankyou for your concern @Mirchi9 ❤️ https://t.co/c2RTL9I2kG — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 24, 2022

Sorry but this made my day..🤣 couldn’t stop laughing..🤣🤣 — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) June 24, 2022

What do you think about Rashmika Mandanna’s hit back at the entertainment portal? Let us know in the comments.

