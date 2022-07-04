R Madhavan aka Bollywood’s Chocolate Hero is now making headlines for his recently released film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. The film which is based on the life of Indian engineer Nambi Narayanan is receiving heavy applause from Bollywood as well as the south Industry.

Talking about Tollywood, recently Thalaivaa Rajanikanth showered Maddy’s film. Actor Suriya who himself is basking in the glorious success of Vikram (in which he had a cameo) has also lauded the story of Nambi and Maddy’s contribution to it.

Actor and producer Suriya recently hosted a live Instagram session in order to promote R Madhavan’s Rocketry: The Nambi Effect. During the Instagram live the actors were seen sharing a great camaraderie and also lauded each other on the success they achieved during their career in the south industry. Amidst this talk, it was revealed that Suriya’s 2005 released Ghajini was first offered to Maddy.

Yes, you read that absolutely right. The AR Murugadoss classic which was actually inspired by Christopher Nolan’s ‘Memento’ was first offered to Maddy and not Suriya!

While recalling the anecdote about the film during Instagram live with Suriya, R Madhavan said, “I was offered a film called Ghajini. I didn’t like the story. So I told Murugdoss sir that I am not happy with the second half. And that film eventually came to you. I saw what you did in Kaakha Kaakha. So I felt that the film has gone to the right person. And you proved it. Ghajini becoming a hit was a very big thing. But, I also saw how much effort you put in for that. That six-pack, I had then wondered whether I could have done this thing. I remember you telling me that you didn’t eat salt for a week. And that made me question the choices I was making in my career. I felt I was not doing enough justice to my career. And I began following the advice that I gave you. I used you as an example.”

Well, hard luck, the movie went on to do amazing at the box office and in 2008 was remade in Bollywood starring Aamir Khan and Asin which gave the b-town its first 100 Crore Film!

Suriya or R Madhavan, who do you think would nail it better in Ghajini? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

