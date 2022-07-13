Nia Sharma is considered among the top TV artist and with her skills the actress has impressed everyone. However, she has been away from acting, as nothing as per her liking came her way. Meanwhile, Nia continues to be in the headlines due to online hate and in a recent chat, the actress talks about the harsh comments she receives and being judged for her fashion choices. Scroll below to read the whole scoop.

Advertisement

Sharma started her acting career with Star Plus show Kaali – Ek Agnipariksha followed by Behenein. However, it was Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Jamai Raja that helped her become a popular star. She later went on to work on some music videos and reality shows.

Advertisement

Coming back to the topic, Nia Sharma in an interview with Pinkvilla spoke about her Instagram bio that reads, ‘Let’s get to the point, please. Pretty,’ while her Twitter bio says, ‘Extremely Ugly…Lacks Fashion sense…Ham…ConGirl!. Nia says, “It’s everything that people call me. So I write the same thing what people like to hear. People call me a fashion disaster or I’m ugly or anything.”

Addressing harsh comments she has heard all these years to her clothes, Nia Sharma adds, “I have been growing listening to these shitty comments about myself or reading the same things about myself. How I commit the biggest fashion blunders, and who doesn’t know anything about styling and who only knows how to show body and cleavage, wears the least of clothes. These are the kinds of things I have grown up hearing about myself and this is how I now define myself.”

Further, the Naagin actress talks about her fashion choices and all the buzz around it, she says, “I tried to look a certain way, By certain way I mean, How I always wanted to look, the kind of clothes I always wanted to wear. It only happened with time when I earned my own money when I’m independent enough to do what I like so it’s just that lifestyle. It’s just that people wrote about it so much and discussed it so much, and threw it in so much of a bad light that I became known for all reasons. This kept escalating and there was a kind of hoopla around things.”

Although Nia Sharma receives a lot of hate and gets trolled for her fashion, but the actress claims all this negativity has just helped her grow and made her famous. “I don’t mind that attention, I just felt something positive came out of it. It helped me pave my way, it helped me become more famous. But this never has been anything so un-organic, and anything so desperate or an attempt from my side to portray myself in any light,” she says.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more stories.

Must Read: Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan Suffered A Knee Injury While Shooting The Running Sequence – Deets Inside

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram