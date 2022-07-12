Rocketry Called "Another The Kashmir Files" By A Fan After R Madhavan Reacts To A Multiplex Delaying & Stopping The Show- Read On
Rocketry Called "Another The Kashmir Files" By A Fan After A Multiplex Delaying & Stopping The Show?

R Madhavan’s much-awaited film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released two weeks ago and is running successfully in cinemas. As the actor-director is being praised for the film, a new Twitter user is calling it another Kashmir Files. Scroll down to know more.

A Twitter user shared a video from a theatre in Kolkata wherein, a fan is seen arguing with the management for stopping the show mid-way. In the video, a crowd gathered was seen around an official complaining that they were waiting for 25-45 minutes but no announcement was made about the delay.

In the video clip, several of the moviegoers were seen demanding an immediate refund of their money. The user shared the video with the caption, “Why did Inox stop the show on your own during the #RocketryTheFilm movie? @ActorMadhavan.”

Take a look at the video below:

The video went viral on Twitter and several netizens shared their opinion on the issue. Here are some of the reactions from netizens below:

R Madhavan too reacted to the video and wrote, “There must have been a genuine reason and cause. Please do be calm and show some love people. Humble request. The show will be in soon. All the love (rocket, folded hands and red heart emojis).”

Previously superstar Rajinikanth praised Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and penned a note on Twitter. “The film ‘Rocketry’ is a must-watch movie, especially for young people. In his directorial debut, Madhavan has proven that he is equal to ace directors. He has shown Padma Bhushan awardee Nambi Narayanan’s sacrifices and sufferings in the most realistic manner. I thank and appreciate him for making such a movie,” Rajinikanth shared a note written in Tamil on Twitter.

