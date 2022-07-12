R Madhavan’s much-awaited film Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was released two weeks ago and is running successfully in cinemas. As the actor-director is being praised for the film, a new Twitter user is calling it another Kashmir Files. Scroll down to know more.

A Twitter user shared a video from a theatre in Kolkata wherein, a fan is seen arguing with the management for stopping the show mid-way. In the video, a crowd gathered was seen around an official complaining that they were waiting for 25-45 minutes but no announcement was made about the delay.

In the video clip, several of the moviegoers were seen demanding an immediate refund of their money. The user shared the video with the caption, “Why did Inox stop the show on your own during the #RocketryTheFilm movie? @ActorMadhavan.”

Take a look at the video below:

Why did Inox stop the show on your own during the #RocketryTheFilm movie?@ActorMadhavan pic.twitter.com/yfImlnGPaN — Harsh Pansari 🇮🇳 (@iamharshpansari) July 10, 2022

The video went viral on Twitter and several netizens shared their opinion on the issue. Here are some of the reactions from netizens below:

Kisski galthi chupa rahe hai…..Under whose rule Nambi Sir has to undergo the torcher Bollywood will never allow any patriotic movie to success.@NambiNOfficial @ActorMadhavan

Time to realise Bollywood will never allow South movie maker take over in their territory. — Bani SSRian (@BaniPillai) July 11, 2022

Watching the trailer, I could see the hardwork Maddy has put in for the role as an actor & director. Such things are bound to happen when it's a pro-India & patriotic movie. But Madhavan should not worry even if they call him Modi supporter. This movie will touch new records. — Vijayalakshmi Kesav (@Vijayal23839093) July 12, 2022

I think these people are from the New Generation, there was a time when Two Cinema Hall runs the same movie with the same reels & they share the same through human transport 😀 & sometimes we were weighted even an hour for resumption of the movie 🤣 #Nostalgic90 — Avijit Gupta (@agthesilver) July 12, 2022

Don't worry social media has taken Congress's happiness now OTT will take it, WHO WILL STOP THERE WILL THEY COME TO OUR HOUSE TO STOP FROM WATCHINH , saala B****** kore debo 🤣🤣🥁🥁 — Abhishek Chauhan (RJ Abhishek ) (@meASChauhan) July 11, 2022

Why was it stopped ? Technical glitch or no answer ? — Kuntal B (@KuntalB83) July 12, 2022

Some Mullah must have complained to momta — snakedog (@kooindias) July 12, 2022

R Madhavan too reacted to the video and wrote, “There must have been a genuine reason and cause. Please do be calm and show some love people. Humble request. The show will be in soon. All the love (rocket, folded hands and red heart emojis).”

There must have been a genuine reason and cause . Pls do be calm and show some love ppl. Humble request. The show will be in soon.all the love 🚀🚀🙏🙏❤️❤️ https://t.co/MPPMh6e9b3 — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) July 10, 2022

Previously superstar Rajinikanth praised Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and penned a note on Twitter. “The film ‘Rocketry’ is a must-watch movie, especially for young people. In his directorial debut, Madhavan has proven that he is equal to ace directors. He has shown Padma Bhushan awardee Nambi Narayanan’s sacrifices and sufferings in the most realistic manner. I thank and appreciate him for making such a movie,” Rajinikanth shared a note written in Tamil on Twitter.

