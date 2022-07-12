Taapsee Pannu is on roll and how! After Rashami Rocket, the actress is back with another sports drama Shabhash Mithu. After teasing fans with a couple of posters and videos, the makers dropped the official trailer of the film which was lauded by one and all. As the actress is gearing for the release of the film, she’s going places for promotional interviews. During her recent conversation, the actress opened up about the industry being male-dominated and called her the female version of a superstar male actor.

For the unversed, Shabaash Mithu is a biopic based on the life of former Indian women’s cricket team captain Mithali Raj.

During her latest interview, Taapsee Pannu was asked about the partiality that female players have to face as compared to male players. As shown in Rashami Rocket female athletes had to earlier undergo gender testing. While replying to the same the actress said also said that all these benchmarks have been a man.

Speaking to News18, Taapsee Pannu said, “Before BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) took over women’s cricket, we didn’t even have footage of our women’s cricket matches to see how they played. And that was really astounding for me to know that it comes from a cricket-loving nation. Then we are only men’s cricket loving nation and not for women, because if we love cricket, it shouldn’t matter which gender holds the bat. Also, I myself was not aware of the team and players until I read that statement of Mithali Raj till she answered a journalist who asked who her favourite male cricketer was so I am also guilty of that. So there are crazy absurd facts that have that are they’re very much in the film for people to see.”

This is when Taapsee Pannu added, “I also feel it is sad that Mithali Raj is referred to as Lady Tendulkar. But that’s how it is. Time and again, people call me a female version of some male actor for different reasons. The benchmark has always been a man. But that’s why we say that we are in a patriarchal society. You have to keep making your way through, keep seizing these opportunities time and again to make the difference.”

When asked if anything has changed in the industry which has been predominantly male-dominated for a decade now, Taapsee Pannu said, “The change has happened for sure. Ten years back I never thought that I’ll be headlining films and there will be people backing it and there’ll be a good amount of money spent on it. But still, we are far away from equality. We have to be honest with that fact. My entire film’s budget is equal to a male actor’s salary. So the disparity is still huge. We have a marathon to run, but I’m glad that we are moving in the right direction and we have at least taken a few steps towards equality.”

Shabaash Mithu is slated to hit the screens this Friday, i.e, July 15, 2022.

