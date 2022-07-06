Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu is now gearing up for her upcoming release Shabaash Mithu which is helmed by Srijit Mukherji. The film is a biopic of cricketer Mithali Raj who is considered to be one of the greatest female cricketers ever.

Advertisement

Taapsee is currently busy promoting her film and recently she unveiled the film’s trailer which received an encouraging response from the audience. Now the actress reveals that her dream role would be to play an Indian superhero. Scroll down to know more.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Pinkvilla, Taapsee Pannu elaborated on her wish to play a superhero and said, “Please ask Marvel na. I am telling you, this is the only wish list I have. People keep asking me what is your dream role, who do you want to work with.”

The actress further said, “I have only one dream role, and one dream right now where my work is concerned – I want to be a part of Avengers, I want to play a superhero of Indian origin. That’s all I am trying to manifest. So if anyone tells me a way to go about it, I will follow it.”

Apart from Shabaash Mithu, Taapsee Pannu will also be seen in Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki opposite Shah Rukh Khan. The film is one of the much-awaited films. The shooting for the film has already begun, and the team will be leaving for their international schedule soon.

Furthermore, Taapsee has also turned producer and she recently confirmed that she will be backing another film which will be headlined by Samantha Ruth Prabhu. “There is something that we are working together on. We will announce what it is very soon. But yes, we are working on something together. I will be producing it,” she said.

The film’s titled is said to be Dhak Dhak.

Must Read: When Angry Sanjay Dutt Ran Behind Shah Rukh Khan To Grab Him By His Collar For Ignoring Amjad Khan

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram