For all the gossip lovers, Karan Johar’s controversial chat show Koffee With Karan is returning with its 7th season. Hosted by the filmmaker himself, the show is all set to premiere tomorrow. Over the weekend, KJo dropped the first official promo of the show that took social media by storm for all the obvious reasons. KJo’s Rocky Aur Rani i.e., Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt will kick-start the season whose promo was recently released on social media.

While fans are all excited for the show to air on the OTT platform, a section of social media is also eagerly waiting for Bollywood’s 3 Khans to appear.

Karan Johar in his latest interview revealed the real reason behind Bollywood’s 3 Khans – Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan on the show. The filmmaker also revealed that Ranbir Kapoor told him.

Speaking to NDTV, Karan Johar said he doesn’t have the power to pull even 2 Khans to his show. He told the entertainment portal, “The three Khans are not coming on this season, I don’t have the power to pull them. I can get them for a party but not on my show. I can’t manage two also out of the three Khans. Ranbir told me ‘I am not coming’. He said ‘I will say something and I may be in some trouble so I don’t want to come.”

Meanwhile, Karan Johar has also revealed that his hosting pattern is much different from his previous shows. Speaking about the same, he told the portal, “In season 1, I was this innocent child asking questions trying to be prim and proper in my delivery and very correct in the portrayal of myself. Over the seasons, there is a lot of unabashedness and ease. Now I’m not bothered – how I am looking or whether my expressions or too much or whether I am laughing loudly, I have become more myself now by season 7.”

Koffee With Karan 7’s first episode featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh will premiere on Disney+Hostar from tomorrow i.e., July 7.

