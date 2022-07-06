Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are undeniably one of the most followed celebrity duos in the entertainment industry and their fame has a lot to do with how funny they are on and off-screen. The couple has a way of keeping their fans entertained either through their hosting gigs or their frequent YouTube videos which often leave the viewers in splits. In a recent turn of events, Haarsh decided to get a bunch of expensive gifts for Bharti on the occasion of her birthday, and guess what, it includes diamonds.

For the unversed, Haarsh and Bharti are one of the most sought-after hosts of Indian television and that is the reason why they appear in almost every reality show. The couple has lately been focusing on their firstborn, Golla and Bharti has also been in the news lately for setting an example by working almost throughout her pregnancy period.

In the most recent turn of events, Bharti Singh decided to go live on social media and interact with her fans while Haarsh Limbachiyaa was also settled beside her. At one point during the session, Bharti was seen showing off a pair of diamond earrings that she received as a gift from Haarsh. She was wearing the solitaire set and jokingly even mentioned that her husband had to take a loan to get these for her.

Just so people don’t take it seriously, Bharti Singh later clarified that she and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa work for almost 12 hours a day and the gift has been bought with their hard-earned money. Apart from this she also received a limited edition Gucci X Adidas bag and the comedian also seemed extremely thankful for the sweet gestures and luxury gifts. Have a look at how adorable the couple looks while flaunting the expensive set of earrings.

