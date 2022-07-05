We are all super excited to see Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor working together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji’s upcoming film Brahmastra. At first many were excited to see the two and their romance after they got married and husband and wife.

However, since Alia broke the news of her pregnancy with her husband RK, the anticipation for the movie has now surpassed the rooftop. Of course, many are also super interested to see what the film holds for us as the trailer was super intriguing but still can’t deny that we are all eager to see Alia’s Isha and RK’s Shiv.

Well, talking about this, there is a bit of sad news for your RAlia fans. According to fresh reports by BollywoodLife, it has been claimed that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will not be promoting their upcoming film Brahmastra together. Yes, you read that right.

While spilling the beans about Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor not promoting Brahmastra together, an industry insider told, “A lot has changed ever since Brahmastra happened. The two are not just an alleged couple that people are curious about, but an officially married celeb couple. Plus, they have a baby coming too. There are high chances that during the promotions, the film may get overshadowed by the personal aspects of RK and Alia’s life. And that is not something that anybody who has worked on the film will want right now.”

It is to be noted these reports are yet not official and all we can do is wait and see to get clarity. However, if these are true, then it’s saddening.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranbir is busy working on the promotions of his upcoming film Shamshera, whereas Alia is busy promoting her upcoming film Darlings.

What are your thoughts on Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt not promoting Brahmastra together, do you think their decision is right? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

