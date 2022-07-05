Samantha Ruth Prabhu is all over the news for various reasons. The actress has impressed everyone with her performances in films such as Theri, Rangasthalam, Mahanati, Eega and many more. Although she was seen in Manoj Bajpayee starrer web series Family Man 2, but there was a lot of speculation going around about her Bollywood debut. Now it seems the fans’ dream of seeing Sam in a Hindi film will be coming true as the actress has been roped in for an exciting project opposite Ayushmann Khurrana.

For a long time, top B-Town filmmakers have approached the South beauty for Hindi movies, there were even reports which claimed she has signed some films but nothing was ever confirmed.

However, the latest report by Peeping Moon seems exciting as the source claim that Samantha has finally signed her Bollywood debut film. As per reports, the actress will be sharing space with Ayushmann Khurrana and it’ll be produced under Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films. The insider share that all the paperwork has been completed and the makers will soon announce the project.

It is also being said that the Samantha and Ayushmann Khurrana starrer will be an intriguing story that will also include an ample dose of humour and suspense. Currently, everything is kept tightly under wraps, even the director’s name. However, the sources confirm that the project will go on floors by the end of this year.

Talking to the news portal, the source said, “Samantha has been working in films for the last 12 years and has an illustrious filmography behind her. So when she was seriously contemplating her Bollywood career after earning accolades and awards for her performance in Raj & DK’s espionage thriller series, she was looking for projects that would be exciting enough for her to take time off from her career down South.”

“She has been offered dozens of films and web shows in the last 8–9 months, but only a few of them could titillate her even for consideration. Dinesh Vijan’s film is one of the most exciting scripts Samantha has come across, and there is no way she could have passed it on. It’s a perfect Bollywood launch for Samantha as she will be playing the central character in the film alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in a parallel lead,” added the source.

Other than this, Sam is also in talks with a major Bollywood production house for a mythological drama, a woman-centric film with Taapsee Pannu along with a film opposite Akshay Kumar under Dharma Productions.

