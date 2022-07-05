Kamaal Rashid Khan, popularly known as KRK, is well known for picking up fights with Bollywood actors and actresses. He is notoriously known for taking digs at the Bollywood stars. This time he found a comparison between Ranbir Kapoor and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Scroll down to know more.

Ranbir is gearing up two releases this year, Brahmastra and Shamshera. Ayan Mukerji’s directorial has been in the headlines for a long time. The film also marks Bollywood’s loved couple Ranbir and Alia’s first on-screen romance.

A few weeks ago, the Brahmastra trailer was released which received positive response from all quarters. In the trailer, Ranbir was seen playing with the fire and saying, ‘Aag se kuch rishta hai mera,’ which has also turned into a memefest.

KRK recalling the scene from the trailer tweeted, “Ye Toh Rahul Bhayya Ne #RanbirKapoor Ka #Brahmastra Wala scene real main Kar Diya! 👏” Interestingly, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen performing pooja. Take a look at the tweet below:

Ye Toh Rahul Bhayya Ne #RanbirKapoor Ka #Brahmastra Wala scene real main Kar Diya!👏 pic.twitter.com/X1hAjJnKuT — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 4, 2022

Here are some netizen reaction to KRK’s tweet:

Brahmastra post credit scene 🤣 — Paras (@Paras709) July 4, 2022

Aur Puja ke liye dhang se baithne bhi aagaya.., — Nagesh Nacode (@NacodeNagesh) July 4, 2022

Accidental prime minister was 1000 times better than Master of fakery Prime minister — sushant krar (@sushantkrar) July 4, 2022

Previously, self-proclaimed film critic and trade analyst Kamaal Rashid Khan accused Karan Johar of faking box office numbers of recent release JugJugg Jeeyo. He even went on to say that Varun Dhawan should receive Rs 2 as his fees.

KRK wrote, “Karan Johar is giving ₹53Cr week1 business of #JugJuggJeeyo and real business is ₹41Cr! Means Karan is fair. Because every producer gives 25% fake collections.”

Karan Johar is giving ₹53Cr week1 business of #JugJuggJeeyo and real business is ₹41Cr! Means Karan is fair. Because every producer gives 25% fake collections. — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 2, 2022

The Deshdrohi actor then also started a poll asking his followers about the fees of JugJugg Jeeyo star Varun Dhawan. He wrote, “Actor @Varun_dvn does charge Rs.25Cr per film. What do you think? What should be his fees?”

Survey result:- 65% people believe that #VarunDhawan fees should be 2₹! Fair enough! https://t.co/zJ4D3ajFRb — KRK (@kamaalrkhan) July 2, 2022

So what do you think about KRK‘s dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Rahul Gandhi? Let us know in the comments.

